Governors Awards 2024 red carpet: See looks from Jennifer Lawrence, Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana and more
The 2024 Governors Awards lit up Los Angeles at the Dolby Ballroom on Sunday, and stars brought some of their brightest looks to the red carpet.
Hosted annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the prestigious event honors influential figures in film with honorary Oscars, celebrating lifetime achievements and humanitarian efforts.
This year's red carpet did not disappoint, with everyone from Angelina Jolie and her son Knox Jolie-Pitt hitting the red carpet together to Jennifer Lawrence showing off her glowing pregnancy style in a gorgeous brown Bottega Veneta gown.
Selena Gomez also brought a touch of dazzling glamour in a black and white sequin dress by Ralph Lauren that included a white collar and cuffs underneath, while Zoe Saldana charmed onlookers in a ruched green mini dress from Saint Laurent.
From showstopping gowns to sleek tailoring, the Governors Awards red carpet proved to be a celebration of creativity and individuality. Ahead, discover the standout looks that stole the spotlight at this year's event.