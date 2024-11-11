The 2024 Baby2Baby Gala brought star-studded style and heartfelt generosity to Los Angeles this weekend.
The annual event to support Baby2Baby's mission of providing basic essentials to children in need has become one of Hollywood's most anticipated red carpet events. On Sunday, it drew A-list celebrities, fashion icons, and philanthropists together for an inspiring cause.
This year's attendees included Charlize Theron who radiated elegance as she accepted the night's highest honor, the Giving Tree Award, for her contributions to children's welfare. The actress posed for cameras wearing a chic white and black Schiaparelli dress that included a halter neckline, deep-V plunging neckline, a corset midsection and draped material throughout.
Singer Ciara also opted for a white and black look that included a two-piece ensemble that she paired with black, leather opera gloves.
