Michael B. Jordan just added another fashion gig to his lineup.

The "Creed III" star is front and center for the brand's latest "Adonis Creed for Ralph Lauren" collection.

The iconic American designer has partnered with MGM Studios on exclusive looks worn by Jordan's character in the upcoming film.

Jordan, who plays the movie's protagonist, wore several unique Ralph Lauren pieces throughout the film. Starting March 3, a selection of those looks will be available to shop as a part of Ralph Lauren's Made to Measure program in stores and online.

The collection features a mashup of double-breasted suits in pinstripe gray and navy as well as relaxed pieces including sweatshirts in heavyweight terrycloth fabric and lots more.

While exact prices have not yet been confirmed, the luxury line is expected to retail from about $650 to $9,000, according to WWD.

Each item featured in the collection will also have a "Custom Tailored for Adonis Creed" label.

Ahead of Jordan's appearance for Ralph Lauren, he made headlines for starring in a steamy new Calvin Klein campaign.

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren, photographed by Eli Ade / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Ralph Lauren partners with MGM Studios to release the new collection inspired by "Creed III" starring Michael B. Jordan.

Photographed by Mert & Marcus, he's styled in the brand's Calvin Klein 1996, Athletic and Modern Cotton Performance underwear styles -- which many fans have been loving.

When asked about his thoughts surrounding the campaign, he told ET, "I was like, my mama gon' have to see this. Let me call her and be like, 'I'm sorry. It's out here.'"