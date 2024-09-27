Selma Blair and her son Arthur Saint Bleick are serving mother-son fashion goals.
The duo was spotted Thursday at the Chloé spring/summer 2025 show in very different yet coordinating looks.
Blair wore a matching black velvet set that included a cropped jacket with scalloped trimming and knee-length shorts. She paired the look with a white blouse layered in lace and gold accessories.
She also brought the look together with her platinum blonde bob cut — in which her look-alike son wore the same hair color ...opting for a short haircut.
Bleick's kept thing casual in a white and black Chloé t-shirt, black pants and sneakers.
They were both sat next to other familiar faces including actress Diane Kruger as well as Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
On Wednesday, Blair shared a selfie-style snap lying down with her son while they both smiled.
"I love you my darling boy," she captioned the photo. "My devilish Saint. Your first time in Paris should always be with someone who loves you the most. So here we are. I'm so grateful. I couldn't be happier. Goodnight. Sweet dreams."
Bleick is Blair's only son, who she shares with fashion designer Jason Bleick.