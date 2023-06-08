Tennis superstar Serena Williams showed off her pregnancy this week with new photos alongside her daughter Olympia, and a sentimental message from one of her favorite bands.
"So take the photographs and still frames in your mind," Williams wrote in the caption of an Instagram post on Wednesday, quoting Green Day's hit song "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)" in the caption.
The known Green Day super fan -- who has routinely requested songs at the band's concerts, according to Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong himself -- and her 5-year-old posed for the photo positioned between weeping pine trees, with a Green Day hat atop one of the branches.
The mother-daughter duo both sported summery-tiered dresses in bright orange and light pink, respectively.
Williams, 41, announced she was expecting again on May 1 ahead of the Met Gala, posting a series of Instagram photos alongside husband Alexis Ohanian. In several of the photos, she could be seen showing off her belly.
"Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," she wrote in the caption at the time.
Serena Williams announces ownership with Venus Williams for 1st TGL team
The mom and professional athlete made another big announcement on Instagram Thursday about a new venture in the sports world.
Along with Ohanian -- the founder of venture capital firm Seven Seven Six -- and sister Venus Williams, the tennis star is adding golf to her sports resume, becoming a co-owner of the first official TGL team, Los Angeles Golf Club.
"It's official! I'm thrilled to announce my involvement with @tglgolf with the launch of @wearelagc - Los Angeles Golf Club," she wrote in the caption of a video post revealing the news. "An important part of the spirit and purpose of LA Golf Club is making golf our own, for everybody, and I couldn't be more excited to shape the future of this sport with my family @alexisohanian @olympiaohanian and @venuswilliams."
The new tech-forward team golf league, developed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in partnership with the PGA TOUR, announced the formation of the power trio as the first of six team ownership groups that will compete in the virtual sport's inaugural season, which launches in January 2024.