Serena Williams is bringing her iconic sense of style to the world of children's fashion.
The tennis legend, entrepreneur and mom has teamed up with beloved kids' brand Janie and Jack to launch her first-ever children's clothing line. The spring 2025 limited-edition collection, inspired by her daughters Olympia and Adira, is now available online and in Janie and Jack stores nationwide.
"I've been shopping at Janie and Jack since Olympia was a baby, so this collaboration just felt natural," Williams told "Good Morning America." "This collection is a celebration of family and a reflection of where I am right now -- it's such a special time in my life with my girls, and I wanted to capture that joy in every piece."
The collection blends Williams' signature style with playful, resort-ready designs. It features bold colors, vacation-inspired prints and even a reimagined version of one of her most memorable childhood tennis outfits worn on the tennis court back in 1992.
Reflecting back on the stylish look, Williams said, "My mom picked out that outfit for me when I was a kid -- it was just something she liked, not meant for tennis, but I wore it on the court, and it unexpectedly became one of my most memorable looks. Bringing it back in this collection was about celebrating that moment and the way fashion can create lasting memories, just like it did for me."
From stylish swimwear to vibrant ombré sets, the line is designed for kids up to age 12 and includes two exclusive mommy-and-me looks for mothers and their little ones.
When asked about the design process, Williams said that Olympia, 7, played an active role. "Olympia was very involved -- she's been picking out her own outfits since she was 15 months old," Williams said. "She even helped with color and pattern choices, and thankfully, we had the same favorites."
Though baby Adira is still young, Williams joked that she's already showing signs of a budding fashionista.
For Williams, fashion has always been about self-expression and confidence, something she said she hopes to instill in her daughters. "Fashion is a way to create memories, and I have seen that with my girls as they grow older," Williams said. "Matching outfits, spending time together picking outfits and just having those fun, playful moments day to day where I can see their unique styles shine makes fashion even more special."
Williams went on to express how she's been able to encourage confidence in her own daughters, mentioning that she wants Olympia and Adira to feel empowered to have the freedom to explore their own interests. "Whether it's picking their outfits, trying new activities, or finding what makes them happy, I want them to always feel comfortable and true to who they are."
She also shared her desire for other moms and kids to have fun with fashion and spend time together as well. "This collection is all about love, joy and self-expression -- things that I hope every child feels when they wear it," she said.
The Serena Williams x Janie and Jack collection, with prices ranging from $18.50 to $175, is available now and perfect for the upcoming spring season. Whether you're looking for stylish springtime outfits, matching family looks, or a piece of Williams' history reimagined for the next generation, this collection offers something special for every family.
