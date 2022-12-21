Want to replenish your beauty supply?

Right now at Credo you'll find on-sale clean-beauty items from brands that "go much further to create safer, more sustainable, ethical and transparent products," according to the company's website.

You'll find mascara on sale as well as eyebrow pencils and brow gels, lip balm and lipstick, makeup brushes, skin care and more.

Check out our sale picks below!

Lip

Credo Y et Beauté Lipstick Price : $22.40 • 30% Savings Credo Original: $32 Shop Now Y et Beauté's lipstick is available in ten shades, including Calme, a fuchsia with blue undertones.

Credo Saint Cosmetics Velvet Lip Cream Price : $16 • 20% Savings Credo Original: $20 Shop Now Try Saint Cosmetics in 14 different shades. It "glides on velvety smooth and moisturizes lips for long lasting color," Creod's website explains.

Credo Johnny Concert Maudit Liquid Lipstick Price : $17.50 • 30% Savings Credo Original: $25 Shop Now This Johnny Concert liquid lipstick is long-wearing with a matte finish.

Credo Kjaer Weis Lipstick Price : $33.60 • 30% Savings Credo Original: $48 Shop Now Stock up for spring with Kjaer Weis' bright coral lipstick.

Credo DedCool Watermelon Balm Stick Price : $7 • 30% Savings Credo Original: $10 Shop Now Soothe your chapped lips with DedCool's balm stick.

Makeup brushes

Credo Alima Pure Alima Pure Concealer Brush Price : $19 • 20% Savings Credo Original: $24 Shop Now

Credo Alima Pure Alima Pure Allover Shadow Brush Price : $19 • 20% Savings Credo Original: $24 Shop Now

Credo Vapour Vapour Foundation Brush Price : $23 • 50% Savings Credo Original: $46 Shop Now

Mascara

Credo Vapour Astral Volumizing Mascara Price : $14 • 50% Savings Credo Original: $28 Shop Now Vapour's volumizng mascara has ingredients like poppy and green tea to support lash growth and larch extract to thicken.

Credo RMS Beauty Shine + Define Holiday Collection Price : $34.30 • 30% Savings Credo Original: $49 Shop Now Try RMS's mascara (and more!) with the RMS Beauty Shine + Define Holiday Collection. It makes a great gift for a loved one or for yourself!

Skin care

Credo BYBI Beauty Face Base Moisturizer Price : $11.20 • 30% Savings Credo Original: $16 Shop Now For those looking for a moisturizer --especially those with dry, dehydrated, and sensitive skin -- try this from BYBI Beauty.

Credo OSEA Vitamin Sea Serum Price : $47.60 • 30% Savings Credo Original: $68 Shop Now In OSEA's serum, "seven organic seaweeds are infused to help reduce the appearance of fine lines, and moisture-restoring hyaluronic acid helps to plump skin," Credo's website explains.

Credo Pai Rosehip Self Care Trio Price : $39 • 50% Savings Credo Original: $78 Shop Now Pai's self-care trio includes a cleanser, moisturizer and facial oil for your skin care routine.

Credo WABI-SABI Valley of Light Illuminative 2-in-1 Facial Mask & Exfoliant Price : $17 • 50% Savings Credo Original: $34 Shop Now "WABI-SABI’s Valley of Light Illuminative Mask & Exfoliant is a customizable powder facial mask & brightening exfoliant designed to boost skin radiance and give skin a smooth, plump appearance," Credo's website explains.

Blush

Credo Kjaer Weis The Cheek Collective Price : $47.60 • 30% Savings Credo Original: $68 Shop Now This Kjaer Weis cheek palette features a trio of mix-and-match cream blushes and highlighters so you can create your own unique look.

Credo Well People Supernatural Stick Blush Price : $15.40 • 30% Savings Credo Original: $22 Shop Now Well People's Supernatural Stick Blush comes in three on-sale shades: Nude Rose, Nude Berry and Nude Peach. Use it to apply a hydrating wash of color to your cheeks.

Credo Vapour Aura Multi Stick Price : $18 • 50% Savings Credo Original: $36 Shop Now This cream multi stick can be used on your cheeks, lips and eyelids for a monochromatic look.

Credo Saint Cosmetics Radiant Finish Blush Price : $17 • 19% Savings Credo Original: $21 Shop Now "This blush glides on smooth and has microlight reflecting pigments that help to define and illuminate your features," Credo's website explains.

Brows and eyes

Credo EcoBrow Brow Defining Crayon Price : $18.20 • 30% Savings Credo Original: $26 Shop Now EcoBrow's brow crayon comes in five different shades, from blonde to soft black. It features a self-sharpening brow pencil on one end and a spoolie brush on the other.

Credo Well People Expressionist Brow Gel Price : $11.90 • 30% Savings Credo Original: $17 Shop Now Well People's brow gel fills in your brows with ease.

Credo Johnny Concert Champagne Supernova Amplified Eyeshadow Palette Price : $26.60 • 30% Savings Credo Original: $38 Shop Now Create a shimmery, peach and pink look with Johnny Concert's Champagne Supernova palette. The eyeshadows are made in a creamy formula that can be used wet or dry.

