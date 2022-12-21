Right now at Credo you'll find on-sale clean-beauty items from brands that "go much further to create safer, more sustainable, ethical and transparent products," according to the company's website.
You'll find mascara on sale as well as eyebrow pencils and brow gels, lip balm and lipstick, makeup brushes, skin care and more.
Check out our sale picks below!
Lip
Y et Beauté Lipstick
Price: $22.40 • 30% SavingsCredoOriginal: $32
Y et Beauté's lipstick is available in ten shades, including Calme, a fuchsia with blue undertones.
Saint Cosmetics Velvet Lip Cream
Price: $16 • 20% SavingsCredoOriginal: $20
Try Saint Cosmetics in 14 different shades. It "glides on velvety smooth and moisturizes lips for long lasting color," Creod's website explains.
Johnny Concert Maudit Liquid Lipstick
Price: $17.50 • 30% SavingsCredoOriginal: $25
This Johnny Concert liquid lipstick is long-wearing with a matte finish.
Kjaer Weis Lipstick
Price: $33.60 • 30% SavingsCredoOriginal: $48
Stock up for spring with Kjaer Weis' bright coral lipstick.
DedCool Watermelon Balm Stick
Price: $7 • 30% SavingsCredoOriginal: $10
Soothe your chapped lips with DedCool's balm stick.
Makeup brushes
Alima Pure Alima Pure Concealer Brush
Price: $19 • 20% SavingsCredoOriginal: $24
Alima Pure Alima Pure Allover Shadow Brush
Price: $19 • 20% SavingsCredoOriginal: $24
Vapour Vapour Foundation Brush
Price: $23 • 50% SavingsCredoOriginal: $46
Mascara
Vapour Astral Volumizing Mascara
Price: $14 • 50% SavingsCredoOriginal: $28
Vapour's volumizng mascara has ingredients like poppy and green tea to support lash growth and larch extract to thicken.
RMS Beauty Shine + Define Holiday Collection
Price: $34.30 • 30% SavingsCredoOriginal: $49
Try RMS's mascara (and more!) with the RMS Beauty Shine + Define Holiday Collection. It makes a great gift for a loved one or for yourself!
Skin care
BYBI Beauty Face Base Moisturizer
Price: $11.20 • 30% SavingsCredoOriginal: $16
For those looking for a moisturizer --especially those with dry, dehydrated, and sensitive skin -- try this from BYBI Beauty.
OSEA Vitamin Sea Serum
Price: $47.60 • 30% SavingsCredoOriginal: $68
In OSEA's serum, "seven organic seaweeds are infused to help reduce the appearance of fine lines, and moisture-restoring hyaluronic acid helps to plump skin," Credo's website explains.
Pai Rosehip Self Care Trio
Price: $39 • 50% SavingsCredoOriginal: $78
Pai's self-care trio includes a cleanser, moisturizer and facial oil for your skin care routine.
WABI-SABI Valley of Light Illuminative 2-in-1 Facial Mask & Exfoliant
Price: $17 • 50% SavingsCredoOriginal: $34
"WABI-SABI’s Valley of Light Illuminative Mask & Exfoliant is a customizable powder facial mask & brightening exfoliant designed to boost skin radiance and give skin a smooth, plump appearance," Credo's website explains.
Blush
Kjaer Weis The Cheek Collective
Price: $47.60 • 30% SavingsCredoOriginal: $68
This Kjaer Weis cheek palette features a trio of mix-and-match cream blushes and highlighters so you can create your own unique look.
Well People Supernatural Stick Blush
Price: $15.40 • 30% SavingsCredoOriginal: $22
Well People's Supernatural Stick Blush comes in three on-sale shades: Nude Rose, Nude Berry and Nude Peach. Use it to apply a hydrating wash of color to your cheeks.
Vapour Aura Multi Stick
Price: $18 • 50% SavingsCredoOriginal: $36
This cream multi stick can be used on your cheeks, lips and eyelids for a monochromatic look.
Saint Cosmetics Radiant Finish Blush
Price: $17 • 19% SavingsCredoOriginal: $21
"This blush glides on smooth and has microlight reflecting pigments that help to define and illuminate your features," Credo's website explains.
Brows and eyes
EcoBrow Brow Defining Crayon
Price: $18.20 • 30% SavingsCredoOriginal: $26
EcoBrow's brow crayon comes in five different shades, from blonde to soft black. It features a self-sharpening brow pencil on one end and a spoolie brush on the other.
Well People Expressionist Brow Gel
Price: $11.90 • 30% SavingsCredoOriginal: $17
Well People's brow gel fills in your brows with ease.
Johnny Concert Champagne Supernova Amplified Eyeshadow Palette
Price: $26.60 • 30% SavingsCredoOriginal: $38
Create a shimmery, peach and pink look with Johnny Concert's Champagne Supernova palette. The eyeshadows are made in a creamy formula that can be used wet or dry.
Alima Pure Pressed Eyeshadow
Price: $21 • 30% SavingsCredoOriginal: $30
Add a few of Alima Pure's pressed eyeshadows to your collection to create new makeup looks in the new year.