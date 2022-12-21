Want to replenish your beauty supply?

Right now at Credo you'll find on-sale clean-beauty items from brands that "go much further to create safer, more sustainable, ethical and transparent products," according to the company's website.

You'll find mascara on sale as well as eyebrow pencils and brow gels, lip balm and lipstick, makeup brushes, skin care and more.

Check out our sale picks below!

Lip

Credo

Price: $22.40 30% SavingsCredo

Original: $32
Shop Now

Y et Beauté's lipstick is available in ten shades, including Calme, a fuchsia with blue undertones. 

Credo

Price: $16 20% SavingsCredo

Original: $20
Shop Now

Try Saint Cosmetics in 14 different shades. It "glides on velvety smooth and moisturizes lips for long lasting color," Creod's website explains. 

Credo

Price: $17.50 30% SavingsCredo

Original: $25
Shop Now

This Johnny Concert liquid lipstick is long-wearing with a matte finish.

Credo

Price: $33.60 30% SavingsCredo

Original: $48
Shop Now

Stock up for spring with Kjaer Weis' bright coral lipstick. 

Credo

Price: $7 30% SavingsCredo

Original: $10
Shop Now

Soothe your chapped lips with DedCool's balm stick. 

Makeup brushes

Credo

Price: $19 20% SavingsCredo

Original: $24
Shop Now

Credo

Price: $19 20% SavingsCredo

Original: $24
Shop Now

Credo

Price: $23 50% SavingsCredo

Original: $46
Shop Now

Mascara

Credo

Price: $14 50% SavingsCredo

Original: $28
Shop Now

Vapour's volumizng mascara has ingredients like poppy and green tea to support lash growth and larch extract to thicken.

Credo

Price: $34.30 30% SavingsCredo

Original: $49
Shop Now

Try RMS's mascara (and more!) with the RMS Beauty Shine + Define Holiday Collection. It makes a great gift for a loved one or for yourself! 

Skin care

Credo

Price: $11.20 30% SavingsCredo

Original: $16
Shop Now

For those looking for a moisturizer --especially those with dry, dehydrated, and sensitive skin -- try this from BYBI Beauty. 

Credo

Price: $47.60 30% SavingsCredo

Original: $68
Shop Now

In OSEA's serum, "seven organic seaweeds are infused to help reduce the appearance of fine lines, and moisture-restoring hyaluronic acid helps to plump skin," Credo's website explains. 

Credo

Price: $39 50% SavingsCredo

Original: $78
Shop Now

Pai's self-care trio includes a cleanser, moisturizer and facial oil for your skin care routine. 

Credo

Price: $17 50% SavingsCredo

Original: $34
Shop Now

"WABI-SABI’s Valley of Light Illuminative Mask & Exfoliant is a customizable powder facial mask & brightening exfoliant designed to boost skin radiance and give skin a smooth, plump appearance," Credo's website explains.

Blush

Credo

Price: $47.60 30% SavingsCredo

Original: $68
Shop Now

This Kjaer Weis cheek palette features a trio of mix-and-match cream blushes and highlighters so you can create your own unique look.

Credo

Price: $15.40 30% SavingsCredo

Original: $22
Shop Now

Well People's Supernatural Stick Blush comes in three on-sale shades: Nude Rose, Nude Berry and Nude Peach. Use it to apply a hydrating wash of color to your cheeks. 

Credo

Price: $18 50% SavingsCredo

Original: $36
Shop Now

This cream multi stick can be used on your cheeks, lips and eyelids for a monochromatic look.

Credo

Price: $17 19% SavingsCredo

Original: $21
Shop Now

"This blush glides on smooth and has microlight reflecting pigments that help to define and illuminate your features," Credo's website explains.

Brows and eyes

Credo

Price: $18.20 30% SavingsCredo

Original: $26
Shop Now

EcoBrow's brow crayon comes in five different shades, from blonde to soft black. It features a self-sharpening brow pencil on one end and a spoolie brush on the other.

Credo

Price: $11.90 30% SavingsCredo

Original: $17
Shop Now

Well People's brow gel fills in your brows with ease.

Credo

Price: $26.60 30% SavingsCredo

Original: $38
Shop Now

Create a shimmery, peach and pink look with Johnny Concert's Champagne Supernova palette. The eyeshadows are made in a creamy formula that can be used wet or dry.

Credo

Price: $21 30% SavingsCredo

Original: $30
Shop Now

Add a few of Alima Pure's pressed eyeshadows to your collection to create new makeup looks in the new year.