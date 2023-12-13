Sienna Miller made jaws drop when she donned an extraordinary two-piece Schiaparelli look in September – in the process revealing her growing baby belly.

Now, the actress is starring on the cover of Vogue's Winter 2024 issue, showing off her cozy pregnancy style wearing only a Gabriela Hearst knit sweater and bikini bottoms while posing on a beach.

Miller is also photographed in several other belly-baring looks, including a pinstripe suit by Dolce & Gabbana as well as a netted Proenza Schouler dress, which she models while reclining in a grassy setting with her boyfriend, actor Oli Green.

Sienna Miller stars on the cover of Vogue's Winter 2024 issue showing off cozy pregnancy style. Annie Leibovitz/Vogue

The "American Woman" actress opened up about everything from being pregnant at 41 years old, to preparing to become a mother of two, and more.

Miller, who's already the mother of daughter Marlowe, 11, mentioned that she's previously had her own joking thoughts about being a mother at her age, but that's changing.

"I'd love to get to a point where I didn't feel the need to make a joke of my being older and having a baby," she told Vogue, "to show I'm in on the joke."

She later touched on the stunning two-piece Schiaparelli ensemble she wore, saying, "I was nervous about the idea of it. But once I had it on, everything else felt boring. I was like, 'I'll have that photo for the rest of my baby's life.' It's kind of fascinating to fight your own prejudice against yourself. I'm constantly doing that."

Sienna Miller stars on the cover of Vogue's Winter 2024 issue showing off cozy pregnancy style. Annie Leibovitz/Vogue

While Miller has waited a little over a decade to have her second baby, she said she's wanted more children for a long time.

"I felt so bad that Marlowe didn't have a little partner in crime," she said, "so I became that for her. I think I tried to compensate for every bit that she was lacking."

In an accompanying video to Miller's cover story, she also accidentally reveals the baby's gender.

Spoiler alert: she's having another girl.

The feature goes on to discuss all aspects of Miller's new beginnings, which include a new home as well. The issue hits newsstands on Jan. 23.