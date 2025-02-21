Newlywed bliss looks good on Simone Biles!
The Olympic gold medalist, 27, recently took to Instagram to share a carousel of stunning snapshots from her honeymoon in South Africa with husband Jonathan Owens.
In the poolside photos, Biles is seen with a glass of champagne while rocking a leopard print bikini from Mikoh and dark shades. There's also a snap where she's wearing a tank top version of the sultry swim look.
She cheekily captioned the post "Copycat," possibly referencing the wild feline pattern.
Biles began sharing photos of her and Owens' honeymoon safari adventures earlier this week. "Consider this my postcard from south africa," she said in a caption alongside images of her feeding an elephant posted on Feb. 18.
She also posted another evening shot of her sharing a kiss with Owens that she appropriately captioned, "sundowner."
Biles and Owens, an NFL safety, officially tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony in Texas in April 2023 before celebrating with a lavish destination wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
The star gymnast's close friends, including fellow Olympian Aly Raisman, attended the picturesque beachfront affair.