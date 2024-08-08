Star gymnast Suni Lee has been glowing on and off the mat at the Paris Games, and now she's sharing her secret to the perfect pout.
The two-time Olympic gold medalist posted a video on TikTok recently breaking down the exact products and technique she uses in her lip routine.
"I'm going to show you my lip routine because I've been seeing so many TikToks of people asking what it is ... so here it is," she says at the beginning of the clip.
Lee kicks off her tutorial by sharing that she lines the outer portion of her lips with Make Up For Ever's Artist Color Pencil Longwear Lip Liner in Anywhere Caffeine, which is a warm caramel nude shade that has a matte finish.
Then, she follows by tracing the inner portion of her lips with Make Up For Ever's Artist Color Pencil Longwear Lip Liner in Wherever Walnut, which has a matte warm rose nude color.
To complete the look, Lee layers on Ole Henriksen's Pout Preserve Hydrating Peptide Lip Treatment for a glossy finish.
At the end of the video, Lee shows off her look "in natural lighting," adding, "Everyone has different skin tones so it might look different, but here it is."
