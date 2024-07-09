Kelly Ripa has a new makeup trick up her sleeves for fuller-looking lips that she learned on Instagram — and she's spilling all the details.
The television host, 53, recently posted a video of herself showing off the new hack and captioned the clip saying, "No, I didn't get lip fillers."
At the top of her mini tutorial, she's seen wearing two clips in her hair, face full of makeup and bare lips.
Before starting, Ripa joked saying "Although I do enjoy the natural shape of my lips, like all women my age, my upper lip seems to be being sucked down into middle Earth."
Then, she proceeds to apply one of Chanel's eyeshadow and liner stick's in a dark brown shade on the outer perimeter of her upper lip line. She followed with MAC's Spice Lip Liner slightly above over the first line she traced on her upper lip line. Ripa used the same MAC pencil to line and fill in her bottom lip.
To finish, Ripa applied a matte nude lipstick from Rinna Beauty to her lips. She topped it off with lip gloss.
"That's it. That's how you go from flat upper lip to full upper lip," the "Live with Kelly and Mark" co-host said after completing her lipstick breakdown.
With more than 2.5 million views, Ripa's finished look was met with lots of praise from her fans saying how "beautiful" and "stunning" she looked.
Even her daughter, Lola Consuelos, loved the final outcome, and left a comment saying, "You are the most beautiful woman in the world."