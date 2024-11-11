The 2024 MTV European Music Awards were held Sunday in Manchester, England, and celebrated the best in music, celebrities and culture.
Among the evening's highlights was South African singer Tyla, who turned heads by channeling one of the late R&B singer Aaliyah's iconic looks.
The "Water" singer, who took home three awards on Sunday including best R&B, best African act and best Afrobeats, made a stunning red carpet appearance, wearing a blue version of the Roberto Cavalli dress Aaliyah famously wore to the 2000 MTV VMAs.
The dress includes a zebra-print pattern and a fur-trimmed thigh-high slit.
Tyla paired the look with Jacob & Co. jewelry including the company's boutique necklace, Diamond Hoops and Diamond Bangle. She also wore knee-high strappy open-toe shoes.
Aaliyah originally wore a yellow version of the gown over 20 years ago. The "Rock The Boat" singer paired her look at the time with soft makeup, glossy lips and long, straight black hair.
She also wore a pair of black strappy sandals to finish the look.
In addition to Tyla and Aaliyah, iterations of the Roberto Cavalli dress have also been worn previously by rapper Eve, model Paloma Elsesser and influencer Bretman Rock.
Cavalli died in April at age 83. The legendary Italian designer's death was announced on his company's Instagram page along with a heartfelt message.
"It is with great sadness that today we say our final goodbyes to our founder Roberto Cavalli," the company wrote in a statement at the time. "From humble beginnings in Florence, Roberto succeeded in becoming a globally recognised name loved and respected by all. Naturally talented and creative, Roberto believed that everyone can discover and nurture the artist within themselves. Roberto Cavalli's legacy will live on via his creativity, his love of nature and via his family who he cherished."