A family that dazzles together stays together -- and that certainly seems to be the case for Vera Wang's tribe.

The fashion designer, 74, wowed fans with a glamorous photo where she's nearly twinning with her daughters Josephine Becker, 30 and Cecilia Becker, 33.

The trio posed in front of a festive backdrop including a table setting full of Vera Wang for Wedgewood glassware and dinnerware.

Wang posed seated in the center of the photo, wearing a draped look that included a big bow detail near her shoulder.

Her daughters wore dresses that were the same metallic hue and included spaghetti straps. Both finished their looks with big fluffy Santa hats.

"Me and my girls!" Wang captioned the photo. "So happy together."

Since posting, Wang's post has been met with lots of love. One person said, "Wow is there a color that does not make you look gorgeous girls? Love this one."

Many others chimed in sharing how fabulous they all looked.

This isn't the first time the family has been seen wearing coordinating looks. Just last month, Wang shared another post of her family wearing similar ensembles to the CFDA Awards.

"So thrilled to celebrate my CFDA Tribute with my daughters Cecelia and Josephine," Wang captioned the series of photos from the special occasion. "Haven't been here with them since they were 9 and 6. OBTM, dressed in Vera Wang HAUTE!"