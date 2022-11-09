Condé Nast, the publisher of Vogue magazine, is suing rappers Drake and 21 Savage.

The lawsuit comes after the artists used a fake Vogue cover design to promote their new "Her Loss" album.

In October, Drake posted the Vogue cover on Instagram, that's since been taken down, where he and 21 Savage are seen posing together.

"Me and my brother on newsstands tomorrow!! Thanks @voguemagazine and Anna Wintour for the love and support on this historic moment. Her Loss Nov 4th," he captioned the photo.

Condé Nast said in a court document that the image was never authorized, calling it "counterfeit" and filed a trademark infringement lawsuit -- seeking at least $4 million dollars in damages.

"Vogue magazine and its Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour have had no involvement in Her Loss or its promotion, and have not endorsed it in any way. Nor did Condé Nast authorize, much less support, the creation and widespread dissemination of a counterfeit issue of Vogue, or a counterfeit version of perhaps one of the most carefully curated covers in all of the publication business in service of promoting Defendants’ new album," the company stated in its legal complaint.

"Some may look at it as being genius, others may think that it's a little bit too edgy," entertainment attorney John Rose of Fox Rothschild LLP told "Good Morning America."

"It's important for creatives and artists alike, too, to be mindful of what they're putting out there to ensure that they own the rights and whatever they're putting out there for their audience to digest," Rose added.

Condé Nast alleges the magazine was a reprint of a previous issue of Vogue with modified pages including superimposed promotional logos or images of Anna Wintour photoshopped with Drake.

In addition to the rap duo's Vogue controversy, they also made several other parodies to promote the latest album.

In response to the fake Tiny Desk performance, an NPR spokesperson said in a statement, "If Drake and 21 Savage want to perform at the real Tiny Desk, we'd love to have them."

The rappers also spoofed an interview on the Howard Stern Show where Drake is seen saying "I feel like we're all going to need something real."