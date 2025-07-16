American Express is expanding its culinary and cocktail offerings at airports, plus creating a first-of-its-kind new concept that solves the problem of limited-time lounge access before a flight.
The demand for pre-flight airport lounge access has continually exploded in popularity post-pandemic, and with an influx of overcrowding and limitations to control the chaos, American Express is rolling out a new concept that could solve that for cardholders on a time crunch hoping to utilize such perks.
What to know about new airport lounge concept Sidecar by The Centurion Lounge
The new speakeasy-inspired airport lounge concept announced by American Express on Tuesday is designed for eligible Card Members who are seeking a quick bite or drink before they board their flight.
"Many of our visitors spend less than an hour in our Lounges, and we've created Sidecar specifically for them," said Audrey Hendley, president of American Express Travel. "The first Centurion Lounge opened in Las Vegas in 2013, so it's fitting that we're launching this new lounge concept at LAS as we continue to innovate to meet our Card Members' needs."
The new intimate space is set to open in 2026 and will make American Express the only credit card issuer with two lounges at LAS.
Access will be complimentary for members who currently have access to The Centurion Lounge Network, including Platinum Card Members.
Guests will be able to utilize Sidecar by The Centurion Lounge within 90 minutes before their departure flight.
What's on the new Culinary Collective menus by The Centurion Lounge
Amex also announced a new lineup of talent, adding James Beard Award-winning expertise to the network of airport lounge menus to create The Culinary Collective, which includes chef Mashama Bailey from The Grey in Savannah; Sarah Grueneberg, chef-partner of Monteverde Restaurant & Pastificio in Chicago; Kwame Onwuachi of Tatiana fame in New York and Dōgon in Washington, D.C.; and Mike Solomonov from the highly celebrated Zahav in Philadelphia.
Harrison Ginsberg, master mixologist and renowned bar director of acclaimed New York City cocktail bar Overstory, adds his expertise behind the bar with craft cocktails inspired by all four chefs' dishes coming to the in-lounge menus starting later this month.
"With help from our Resy chef partners, we've brought together a group of some of the most exciting culinary minds in America to create incredible menus, available all in one place for the first time ever," Hendley said. "You'd be lucky to make it to each of their celebrated restaurants across the country, but now visitors to our Centurion Lounges will be able sample dishes created by these chefs."
Onwuachi's dishes will include Suya Short Ribs and Tamarind Ice Box Cake.
Examples of dishes from Bailey include gluten-friendly Paprika Chicken as well as a torched Espresso Crème Brûlée.
Dishes diners can potentially expect from Solomonov include Pomegranate Glazed Salmon topped with Tabbouleh, as well as Charred Broccolini with Kashkaval Cheese and Lemon.
Grueneberg's dishes will include vegan Lemony Orzo with Artichokes and Dill, as well as a Grilled Corn and Cucumber Salad with Avocado and Cilantro Salsa Verde.
Ginsberg's elevated and imaginative cocktails will include The Centurion, a vodka-based drink with yuzu, soda and lime that has a touch of sweetness, plus a non-alcoholic option, The Green Tea Tonic, made with green tea, lemon, grapefruit and a botanical non-alcoholic spirit.
The dishes from the Culinary Collective will make up nearly half of the menu at the U.S. lounges and will rotate seasonally and vary by lounge.