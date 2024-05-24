Wine Country is a bucket list destination for wine lovers and gourmands thanks to endless tastings, culinary delights and gorgeous scenery that can put any mind at ease.
It's not cheap, though, and those on a budget might find it difficult to carve out the cash they need to plan their dream vacation in Napa.
To help, "Good Morning America" scoped out plenty of ways to save on this dream vacation.
Getting there
Situated north of San Francisco, many flights from all over the country will get you to Northern California and -- with perhaps a short layover -- many can do it on a budget.
The peak seasons for traveling to Wine Country are March through May and August through October, so going outside of those times may save you a bit of money.
For instance, you can check out Delta for various packages including flights and hotels stays.
Where to stay
There are a few different regions in Wine Country for you to explore including two primary areas, Napa and Sonoma -- according to experts who spoke with "GMA," Sonoma is a bit less expensive.
Lodging is typically the most expensive portion of your trip, so "GMA" found the Flamingo Resort & Spa, a "Midcentury Modern marvel" located in the heart of Sonoma Wine Country that's offering plenty of deals all summer long so you can enjoy their spa, wellness activities, delicious Lazeaway Club eatery and more.
Food & fun for the whole family
Sonoma Wine Country is a wine and food lover's paradise, and the approximately 475 vineyards in the area offer ample chance to indulge at every turn.
You can expect to spend around $100 per person on reservations at most places, or you can hit Big John's Market and create your own basket of cheese, fruit and other nibbles before heading to a winery that allows you to picnic.
You can also make reservations at Quivira starting at $35 per person of $50 per table, but the cost gets you credit toward wine and other goods.
For a more kid-friendly experience, try Safari West: The Sonoma Serengeti where more than 400 rolling acres let nearly 1,000 animals representing over 90 distinct species like African antelopes, primates, birds and more can be observed and appreciated.
And "GMA" viewers can save 20% when booking kids' safaris when they mention or use the code GMAKIDS20 at booking.
An elevated food & wine experience
If you are ready to spend a bit more on a full tasting, some credit cards offer buy-one-get-one pricing.
If you have a card that It says Visa Signature or Visa infinite in your wallet, use it on your wine tasting tour to get BOGO benefits.
Hitting the race tracks
Shift into high gear and hit one of the area's main attractions, The Sonoma Raceway.
You can even rent an exotic car to drive on a real racetrack for three to four laps after a 25-minute safety class, all while a professional instructor rides next to you.
