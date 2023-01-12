Tiana's dream restaurant from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film "The Princess and the Frog" is coming to life.

On Thursday, Disney Parks announced that the restaurant will have a home in Disneyland's New Orleans Square. It will take the place of the current French Market Restaurant.

Disney Tiana from the movie "The Princess and the Frog."

"Tiana's Palace will be the newest restaurant on Orleans Street," Kelsey Lynch, public relations director at Disneyland Resort, wrote in a blog post. "Within its peach-colored walls and fancy green wrought-iron balconies, you'll find elegant fixtures and appointments reminiscent of Tiana's life and friendships."

"The new Tiana's Palace will have much of the same pinch of pizzazz and flair as the restaurant from the film," the blog post said, adding that the menu will offer many New Orleans favorites, including seasonal flavors.

Disney Tiana's palace coming to Disneyland in 2023.

The new restaurant comes in addition to the revamp of Disney's classic Splash Mountain ride into Tiana's Bayou Adventure, coming in 2024 to Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.