If you've ever dreamed of immersing yourself in a Barbie world, now is your chance.
Airbnb has announced that Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse has been revamped for Ken, and he's inviting two lucky guests to stay in the real-life technicolor California estate, free of charge, in celebration of the upcoming live-action "Barbie" movie, directed by Greta Gerwig.
"Fans will be able to request to book Ken's bedroom in the Malibu DreamHouse for two individual one-night stays for up to two guests each on July 21 and July 22, 2023," Airbnb wrote in a news release. "All stays will be free of charge -- because Ken couldn't figure out how to put a price on Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse -- after all, Ken's thing is beach, not math!"
The all-pink oceanfront mansion, which is indeed located "in sunny Malibu" according to Airbnb, boasts an infinity pool, sprawling ocean views, a disco dance floor and more.
Requests for booking will begin July 17 at 10 a.m. PT, at airbnb.com/kendreamhouse. Guests will be responsible for their own travel to and from Malibu.
Those lucky enough to score a stay at the three-story DreamHouse, according to Airbnb, will have an opportunity to check out Ken's closet full of festive beach outfits, channel their inner cowboy to learn line dancing or perform a sunset serenade on Ken's guitar.
Guests will also get to take home "a piece of the Kendom with their very own set of yellow-and-pink Impala skates and surfboards," Airbnb stated.
The "Kenergy" in Barbie's signature pink, toy-inspired home includes touches of Western flare with cowhide rugs in Ken's bedroom, cowboy hats pinned to the walls above the bed frame, an outdoor weightlifting area and more.
"We all have dreams, and Barbie is lucky enough to have a house full of them," said "Ken" in Airbnb's news release. "But now, it's my turn, and I can't wait to host guests inside these one-of-a-kind -- dare I say, one-of-a-Ken? -- digs."