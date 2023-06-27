"Fans will be able to request to book Ken's bedroom in the Malibu DreamHouse for two individual one-night stays for up to two guests each on July 21 and July 22, 2023," Airbnb wrote in a news release. "All stays will be free of charge -- because Ken couldn't figure out how to put a price on Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse -- after all, Ken's thing is beach, not math!"