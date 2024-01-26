A recently viral Reddit post has sparked a courtesy conundrum for airplane travel that toes the line on personal space.

The photo shared on the social news aggregation site showed a person's feet on the floor with some personal items in the space in front of them. In between their legs appears a single sock-covered foot, sticking out from the row behind.

"Don't be this person," the Reddit user wrote in the post, which has amassed more than 2,500 comments.

A view of the bar below the airplane seat that can act as a visual guide for one's space. ABC News

Etiquette coach Myka Meier told "Good Morning America" that "the woman who took it is not in the wrong, because somebody's foot or sock or whatever it be, even hair in somebody else's space, would be inappropriate."

Flight attendants also told "GMA" that these incidents are not uncommon, especially with seats squeezing closer as airlines try to pack passengers in.

Passenger sparks debate on airplane legroom courtesy. STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

"People put their feet on the armrests in front of them -- sometimes they stretch out underneath the seat and go into someone's feet space in front of them," Sara Nelson, International President of the Association of Flight Attendants, said.

According to Seatguru, short haul economy flights see roughly 30 inches of legroom between seats.

If you do discover an invasive foot, experts suggest politely taking action to give the person the boot.

"Say, 'Oh, I was hoping if it was OK you could just move your your arm or your foot,'" Meier suggested. "Then if they if they ignore that, I would just calmly alert a flight attendant."

Tips for airplane etiquette and personal space

A visualization of the space on under one's airplane seat. ABC News

Nelson shared some additional tips that could help for passengers feel comfortable in their space.

If you're tall, choose an aisle seat so that you can stretch your legs into the aisle when the carts and flight attendants are not coming through.

Stay behind the bar under the seat. The little bar that is meant to keep luggage from sliding forward under the seat in front of you can also be a visual guide indicating the end of your space. Once you poke through the bar, much like the photo from Reddit, you're in someone else's zone.