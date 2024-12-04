If you're a Southern California resident, now is your chance to save on tickets to "The Happiest Place On Earth."
On Tuesday, Disneyland Resort announced the return of its special ticket prices for local residents to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, for a limited time.
Eligible Southern California residents can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park per day ticket for as little as $67 per person, per day, for a total price of $199, according to the theme park.
What to know about Southern California resident Disneyland tickets
Tickets are on sale now for visits from Jan. 1 through May 15, 2025, and are available any day of the week, based upon availability and subject to park reservations.
The three-day ticket can be redeemed on consecutive days or on separate occasions throughout the winter and spring.
Add-ons such as upgrading to a Park Hopper ticket and Lightning Lane Multi Passes are also available.
The limited-time ticket offer has four pricing options:
- A three-day, one-park per day ticket for $199.
- A three-day Park Hopper ticket for $289.
- A three-day, one-park per day ticket with Lightning Lane Multi Pass for $295.
- A three-day Park Hopper ticket with Lightning Lane Multi Pass for $385.
"Disneyland Resort is committed to providing a wide variety of ticket, dining and hotel options, plus promotional offers during the year to help families maximize the value on their vacations," the park said in its press release.