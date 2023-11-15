Swifties unable to attend the Eras Tour in person are in luck: Three Taylor Swift super fans have teamed up to set sail at the end of her hit concert schedule next fall on a four-night Bahamas cruise that promises all things Taylor Swift.

Travel agents Jessica Malerman, Nicole Rivera, and Shelby Reyes organized the fan-led cruise, which sets sail Oct. 21, 2024, from Miami. The cruise departs one day after Swift's final show of her three-day stop in Miami.

Fans wait for the start of the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Nov. 9, 2023. Natacha Pisarenko/AP

"Join us as we celebrate all things Taylor, make new friends, dress up in our favorite eras, trade friendship bracelets, and enjoy everything this amazing ship has to offer," the trio wrote on a website dedicated to the excursion aboard the Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas.

The three best friends, who work for Marvelous Mouse Travels, noted that they are "not endorsed or affiliated with [TAS Rights Management] or Taylor Swift."

"This cruise is for all fans, so bring your besties, your moms and dads, your baby fans, and if you need someone to room with, post on our page and ask," they wrote.

In this Aug. 31, 2020, file photo, the Allure of the Seas cruise ship is shown off Studland, Dorset, England. Robin Morrison/Cover Images via AP, FILE

"We'll be working with Royal Caribbean planning Taylor events every night of our sailing," the hosts wrote on the booking site.

In an email to ABC News, a representative for Royal Caribbean said the group cruise "is being organized by a travel agency."

The itinerary, though not finalized and "subject to change," is set to include a welcome cocktail party, friendship bracelet swapping, a themed dance party, themed karaoke, Swift trivia and nightly eras outfit themes.

The ship will depart from Port of Miami and will head to Coco Cay, Royal Caribbean's private island, on day two; Nassau, Bahamas, on day three; have a day at sea on the fourth day; and return to the Port of Miami on day five.

There are three stateroom layouts that guests can book -- interior, boardwalk balcony and oceanview balcony -- though the second option was marked as sold out on the travel agent site, and concierge and suite staterooms are available upon request.

A group rate was offered for the Taylor Swift Fan Cruise from Royal Caribbean Cruise Line, which will be available until the allotted number of rooms for each category is booked, or until the Group Final Payment date, whichever is first.

For a limited time, fans who book the cruise will receive a $100 onboard credit.