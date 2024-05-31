With miles of crystal clear waters, white sand beaches and a culture that's steeped in history, it comes as no surprise that the Yucatán Peninsula is home to top travel destinations like Cancún, Playa del Carmen and Tulum.
The area that separates the Gulf of Mexico from the Caribbean Sea consistently captivates globe trotters -- ranking in Google's top 10 summer destinations year after year -- and now "Good Morning America" has taken the trip for less, finding all the best deals and ways to save for Bucket List on a Budget.
Flights to Cancún
Roundtrip airfare from Houston to Cancún typically costs around $200 on airlines like Frontier or Spirit this time of year, but you'll pay extra for baggage.
Budget Travel Tip: Be sure to set a tracker on Google Flights to keep an eye out for the best times to travel for less, and especially if you can be flexible on the dates.
All-inclusive resorts to help save on your stay
Mexico is home to a bevy of beautiful properties, but the best bang for your buck when it comes to accommodations are all-inclusive resorts.
"All-inclusive hotels can be extremely affordable. And the best part is they allow families especially to budget," The Points Guy founder, Brian Kelly, told "GMA."
To make sure you're getting the best deal, he suggested "comparison shop online using online travel agencies, but when you hone in on the one you want, contact them directly and negotiate for an even better rate and extra perks like airport pickups."
"Choose the right resort, whether that's kid friendly or adults-only," Kelly said, "making the right choice is critical to your experience."
"Finally, take advantage of everything there is to offer," he said. "Go to the orientation and pay attention. You'd be shocked at some of the free, valuable activities you can get as part of your stay."
In Playa del Carmen, Sandos Caracol Eco Resort offers up to 55% off the best available rate all summer, plus two kids stay free.
Like many all-inclusives food and drinks are bundled into the price at Sandos Caracol, but so are the activities from pools with waterslides to bike tours.
This region of Mexico is also home to beautiful ancient Mayan ruins and cenotes -- which translates to well -- and the all-natural cavernous pit makes a perfect place for swimming, diving and snorkeling.
Activities to enjoy the area like a local
Book off-site excursions during your stay, whether directly through the resort with any affiliated companies or going directly to an excursion company and ask for any potential discounts.
Tours of Tulum reveal ancient history
Nestled on the cliffs of Tulum lie ancient Mayan ruins that overlook the Caribbean Sea.
Tour services will take visitors through the area to fully experience the ancient Mexican culture, like ruins built over 800 years ago that served as a major port between Mexico and Central America.
Parks and pleasantries in Playa del Carmen
Take a trip to Parque Los Fundadores -- Founding Fathers Park -- in Playa Del Carmen to see free vibrant performances such as the Danza de Los Voladores -- the dance of the flyers.
From there, enjoy some local shopping along Fifth Avenue, but remember to bring cash and make money conversions at a local bank from home before the trip to save on foreign transaction fees.
Learn at least basic Mexican phrases and pleasantries to help make shopping less intimidating, plus being respectful and kind always pays off and it could even potentially help you haggle on prices.
Indulge in Mexican street food
While there's unlimited free food at an all inclusive resort, don't miss the chance to eat like a local and explore some cheap eats from taco stands and street vendors.
Like tacos for under $2 each from El Fogon in Cancún or dessert stands like Fresas Aline in Playa del Carmen that sells fresh strawberries with cream for just $4.
Family fun entertainment aboard a pirate ship
The Captain Hook Pirate Show in Cancún, complete with dancing, sword fights and pirate battles, has deals for up to 20% off advance bookings and kids ages 2-11 go for free.
Plus, all of the dinner options come with a buffet and some of the main dishes are part of a two for the price of one deal.
GMA Travel Picks
