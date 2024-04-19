United Airlines knows how to get the Swifties' attention.

In tandem with Taylor Swift's newly released 11th studio album -- a double album titled "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology" -- which dropped Thursday, the Chicago-based carrier is offering a 13% discount on certain economy class domestic flights.

How to snag a United Airlines flight discount thanks to the new Taylor Swift album

The first 1,900 customers to use the promo code "April19" in the United app can redeem the airfare promotion for travel between Aug. 21 through Nov. 13, 2024.

The dates align with Swift's U.S. concert schedule to help Swifties planning to travel for her show.

"Let’s say after exploring Cornelia Street, Louis wants to travel from New York to Miami, Florida for a long weekend," a representative for the airline told ABC News in an emailed statement. "By using the code 'April19' in the United app, Louis can save more than $50 on a round trip ticket before August slips away. Of course, the total amount of the discount depends on the fare selected."

Swift's new album is already a massive hit with Spotify users, reportedly becoming the music platform's most streamed album in a single day in 2024 thus far, according to Billboard.