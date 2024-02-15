There is emerging evidence that exercise is a treatment option for depression, according to a recent study.

The study, published Wednesday in The BMJ, highlighted various exercises -- such as walking, jogging, yoga, strength training, mixed aerobic exercises, tai chi and qigong -- that reduced depressive symptoms either independently or when combined with therapy and medications.

Notably, the more intense the activity, the more effective it was.

Walking or jogging, yoga, and strength training emerged as the top three exercises for reducing depression, although the differences in effectiveness among all the exercise regimens were marginal.

Yoga, in particular, was found to reduce depression the most compared to other forms of exercise studied.

In addition, yoga and strength training were especially well-tolerated, meaning the exercise can be performed comfortably without experiencing significant discomfort or pain.

A group of people exercising in this stock image. STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

"What this review study really helped highlight was that each type of exercise comes with it a unique set of benefits to your mental health," Dr. Neha Chaudhary, child and adolescent psychiatrist at Massachusetts General Hospital and chief medical officer at Modern Health, told ABC News. "With some types really promoting mindfulness and keeping you in the moment, others leaving you with a sense of accomplishment, and others yet giving you more intense boosts in the feel-good hormones in your brain."

Chaudhary, who was not involved in the study, added that she recommends exercise to almost all of her patients to help improve their mental health.

The study's authors noted in their findings the need for further research to validate the effectiveness of different types of exercise in addressing depression.

Dr. Mimi Winsberg, a Stanford University-trained psychiatrist, told ABC News that she has been prescribing exercise for her patients suffering from depression for over two decades.

"It’s wonderful to have the meta-analysis of trials to support this intervention," she said of the newly-published study.

Depression affects about 16 million adults in the United States annually, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Depression is characterized by persistent sadness, hopelessness, irritability, guilt, loss of interest in hobbies, fatigue, decreased concentration, difficulty sleeping or oversleeping, change in appetite, thoughts of death or suicide attempts lasting at least two weeks, according to the National Institute of Health. Depression can affect people of all ages, genders, races and ethnicities.

Doctors say anyone looking to get started should focus on a form of exercise that they enjoy the most, rather than prioritizing one type of exercise as "best."

Chaudhary said she encourages patients to vary their exercise, noting, "You may be pleasantly surprised to find that something different from your usual routine leaves you feeling better than you thought it would.”

"As a clinician I can make more thoughtful recommendations on what type of exercise to try out based on what overall ‘recipe’ of benefits that individual person needs," Chaudry said. "I’d encourage folks to think about exercise in a similar way and introduce variety, whether it’s adding yoga to your regimen or trying out strength training.

Paige Gurizzian, MD, is an internal medicine resident at the Cleveland Clinic and a member of the ABC News Medical Unit.