A 4-year-old girl had a very festive -- and pink -- end to her cancer treatment.

Kataleya, who lives with her family in California, wore a pink crown and walked down a pink carpet to ring the bell signifying the end of her treatment for Ewing sarcoma, the type of cancer with which she was diagnosed at age 3.

Kataleya was cheered on by the doctors, nurses and staff who cared for her at MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital in Long Beach, California.

After ringing the bell, Kataleya turned back to face everyone cheering her on and gave them a big smile.

Kataleya, 4, is pictured celebrating the end of treatment for Ewing sarcoma. @littlewishesorg/Instagram

"4-year-old Kataleya recently rang the bell of remission to celebrate the end of her cancer treatment," the hospital wrote on Instagram, describing Kataleya as a child who loves Barbie, slime, cotton candy and unicorns.

Ewing sarcoma is a type of tumor that forms in bone or soft tissue. It is most commonly diagnosed in teens and young adults, according to the National Cancer Institute

Kataleya's cancer diagnosis came after the young girl experienced arm pain, according to her mom.

In addition to undergoing chemotherapy, Kataleya also endured a 16-hour surgery as part of her cancer treatment.

The celebration of the end of Kataleya's cancer treatment was shared on Instagram by Little Wishes, a nonprofit organization that fulfills wishes for children during hospital stays.

"She endured many long hospitalizations requiring rigorous chemotherapy and a 16-hour limb salvage surgery," the organization said of Kataleya's treatment. "Kataleya received many little wishes along the way, but this celebration was our favorite by far."