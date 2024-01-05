HoMedics, a Detroit-based health and wellness company, has recalled approximately 87,000 massage guns sold in the U.S. and Canada, citing the possibility of the product overheating while charging and posing a fire and burn hazard, according to a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announcement posted Jan. 4.

According to the CPSC announcement, HoMedics Therapist Select Percussion Personal Massagers manufactured prior to the end of 2022 with model number HHP-715 are impacted by the recall.

"The manufacturing date is represented by a date code found on a sticker on the underside of the product's barrel," the CPSC stated.

HoMedics Therapist Select Percussion Massager HHP-715 CPSC

Of the approximately 87,000 recalled massagers, roughly 46,000 were sold domestically, while around 41,000 were sold in Canada, according to the agency.

The recall comes after the company said it received several reports of overheating, according to the notice.

"Homedics has received 17 reports of the massagers overheating, including one report of a burn to the consumer's thumb," the CPSC stated.

The CPSC advised customers who have the product to "stop using and charging" their massagers and contact HoMedics. The company said it is providing impacted customers with "a full refund or a refund in the form of a credit toward any HoMedics product, including a 20% bonus."

The recalled massagers were sold nationwide from September 2020 through November 2023 for about $100. The items were sold in-store at several retailers including Macy's, BJ's Wholesale Club, Lowe's, JCPenney, The Home Depot and online at Homedics.com, Macys.com, BJs.com, Lowes.com, HomeDepot.com and Amazon.com.

ABC News reached out to HoMedics for additional comment on the recall but did not immediately hear back.