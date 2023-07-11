"Our team began planning and preparing for this operation before these babies were even born," Dr. Alice King, the lead surgeon on the operation and a pediatric surgeon at Texas Children's Hospital, said in a statement. "From conducting simulations of the procedure, to collaborating extensively with our colleagues in anesthesiology, maternal-fetal medicine, neonatology and radiology, we have all been working together to achieve one common goal: the best outcome for Ella and Eliza."