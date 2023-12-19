Two brands of fresh bagged spinach have been recalled due to a possible health risk.

Fresh Express has issued a voluntary recall of its 8-ounce fresh bagged spinach, as well as Publix Spinach in a 9-ounce bag, "due to a potential health risk from Listeria monocytogenes," the company announced via the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Publix spinach and produce is pictured in Miami. Jeff Greenberg/Getty Images

The two recalled spinach products with now-expired use-by dates were distributed to retailers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

The Fresh Express spinach bears the product code G332, and the Publix Spinach has the product code G332. Codes are located on the front of the packaging below the use-by date.

Click here for more detailed product, label and code information.

As of time of publication, no illnesses have been reported by Fresh Express or the FDA in connection with the recall and no other Fresh Express products are being recalled.

Fresh Express has issued a voluntary recall of a Fresh Express Spinach, 8 oz. size, with product code G332 and use-by date of December 15 and Publix Spinach, 9 oz size, with product code G332 and a now expired use-by date of December 14 due to a potential health risk from Listeria monocytogenes. FDA

"The recall was initiated after routine sampling conducted by the Florida Department of Agriculture yielded a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in a single randomly selected package of spinach," according to the FDA. "Fresh Express immediately notified affected retailers and instructed them to remove the recalled items from store shelves and all inventories."

While the use-by dates have already passed, the FDA urged anyone with recalled products in their refrigerators to discard them and not consume them.

Symptoms, side effects of Listeria monocytogenes

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, listeria can cause severe illness "when the bacteria spread beyond the gut to other parts of the body" after a person consumes contaminated food. Those at higher risk include pregnant people, those aged 65 or older, or anyone who has a weakened immune system, the CDC says.

"For people who are pregnant, Listeria can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth, or a life-threatening infection in their newborn," the CDC states on its website. "For people who are 65 years or older or who have a weakened immune system, Listeria often results in [severe illness that may lead to] hospitalization and sometimes death."

Other people can be infected with Listeria, but rarely become seriously ill, according to the FDA.

According to the CDC, anyone infected with Listeria may experience "mild food poisoning symptoms" such as diarrhea or fever, and many recover without antibiotic treatment.

The CDC has advised people to contact a health care provider if they think they may have eaten contaminated food and are experiencing related symptoms.

"You should seek medical care and tell the doctor about eating possibly contaminated food if you have a fever and other symptoms of possible listeriosis, such as fatigue and muscle aches, within two months after eating possibly contaminated food," the agency states on its website. "This is especially important if you are pregnant, age 65 or older, or have a weakened immune system."