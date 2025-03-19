"Good Morning America" is launching its first-ever 5K fun run, a chance for "GMA" viewers to run, walk and move together across the country.
The "GMA" 5K -- a nationwide virtual 5K fun run -- will take place on Wednesday, May 14.
Ahead of the 5K, "GMA" is getting America moving together with "GMA" Moves, a virtual community for "GMA" viewers who like to run, walk and embrace movement as part of a healthy lifestyle.
Research shows that staying active at any age can help add years to your life.
Now, there is a way to stay active along with "GMA" viewers across the country!
Read below for more details on how to get active with "GMA."
How do I start moving with "GMA" Moves?
Join our "GMA" Moves club on the Strava app.
To join, first go to the "GMA Moves" Strava club by clicking HERE.
Hit "join club," and then register.
Then, download the Strava app. You'll be able to access your clubs on the Groups Tab and see club content in your feed on Home.
What is the "GMA" 5K Fun Run?
"GMA" will host its first ever "GMA" 5K Fun Run -- a nationwide virtual 5K run -- on Wednesday, May 14.
Anyone can participate anywhere! Whether it’s with a local walking or running group, friends, family or even at home on your treadmill watching "GMA," you can get in on the “GMA” 5K fun, during the "GMA" broadcast.
Is there a training plan to follow?
Yes, a training plan for the "GMA" 5K will be available on Strava starting on April 3.
How much activity should I do each week?
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently recommends that adults get 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week, which is the equivalent of 30 minutes a day, five days per week.
The CDC also recommends that adults get two days of muscle-strengthening activity per week.
The CDC also says adults do not have to do all 30 minutes of exercise daily at one time, noting, "You can spread your activity out during the week and break it up into smaller chunks of time."
Stay tuned to GoodMorningAmerica.com and tune into "Good Morning America" daily from 7 to 9 a.m. ET on ABC for the latest details on the "GMA" 5K and "GMA" Moves.