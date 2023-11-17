Katie Hallum, a University of Oklahoma student who was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease, turned to an unlikely place to help address her dire situation: TikTok.

In July 2022, Hallum took to TikTok, posting a funny video of herself dramatically entering a room, with text overlaid on the screen that reads, "POV: I overhear you say you have an O blood type and healthy kidneys."

"You have something I want," she says, lip-syncing a background track with audio from a scene in "The Mandalorian."

In the caption, she wrote, "Haha jk, unless…?"

The comedic post used humor to convey a very serious inquiry: Hallum had been diagnosed with IgA Nephropathy, an incurable disorder, and was in need of a kidney transplant.

"I posted a few videos kind of mocking my situation," Hallum told ABC News.

Among the thousands who saw the video was Savannah Stallbaumer, who commented, "How do I get tested?"

"Imagine I actually can, like, help this girl, and I didn't do anything about it?" Stallbaumer recalled to ABC News, speaking of her decision to take action.

Months after testing, Stallbaumer learned she was a perfect match for Hallum's transplant.

Stallbaumer, who will start nursing school in January, chose to surprise Hallum with the news in person, meeting her at a restaurant with her family.

"I made it a priority to get down there and actually get to tell her myself," she said.

To deliver the news, Stallbaumer held up a sign that read "BREAKING NEWS: You're getting a new kidney," a nod to Hallum's role as a reporter for her local radio station.

The sign noted that the transplant was scheduled for Aug. 17, 2023.

Hallum said Stallbaumer's willingness to help a stranger was "humbling."

Katie says her doctors couldn't be happier with her recovery progress. Katie Hallum

"To know that Savannah, who only knew me from the internet, was so willing to give up a part of herself, it was incredibly humbling," said Hallum. "It definitely does not feel like something life-changing has happened, even though it has. And I think there's a certain beauty to that."

The transplant went ahead on Aug. 17. Hallum said her doctors couldn't be happier with her recovery progress.

The feel-good story didn't end there: Hallum and Stallbaumer are now friends, and Hallum said her family even invited Stallbaumer over for Christmas.