Judy Blume's 1970 novel "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" is getting the big screen treatment, and a first look at the upcoming movie, starring Rachel McAdams and Kathy Bates, is here.

McAdams, known for her roles in "Mean Girls" and "The Notebook," will play Margaret's mother Barbara Simon in the film. Bates, known for her iconic turns in "Misery," "Fried Green Tomatoes" and "Titanic," as well as "American Horror Story" and "Richard Jewell," will play Margaret's grandmother Sylvia.

Lionsgate Rachel McAdams as Barbara Simon, Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret Simon, and Benny Safdie as Herb Simon in Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret," 2023.

The story, a coming-of-age classic, follows Margaret (played by Abby Ryder Fortson), a sixth grader who moves with her family from New York City to New Jersey and deals with the transition from 11 to 12 years old.

Several photos of the upcoming film that have already been released include shots of Abby and McAdams as Margaret and Barbara, and Bates and Abby laughing in another scene as Sylvia and Margaret. "Licorice Pizza" actor Benny Safdie also stars in the upcoming film as Herb Simon, Margaret's father.

Lionsgate Kathy Bates as Sylvia Simon and Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret Simon in "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret," 2023.

Lionsgate Rachel McAdams as Barbara Dimon and Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret Simon in "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret," 2023.

The film is directed by Kelly Fremon Craig ("The Edge of Seventeen") and produced by Judy Blume, James L. Brooks, Julie Ansell, Richard Sakai, Amy Lorraine Brooks, Aldric La'auli Porter and Jonathan McCoy.