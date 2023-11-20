The 2023 Billboard Music Awards ceremony was packed with big wins and performances from top artists in the industry on Sunday night.
Taylor Swift won 10 awards, including the highly coveted top artist award.
"The fact that you guys have given me 10 Billboard Awards… I'm talking to the fans specifically, none of this happens without you," she said during her acceptance speech.
"Billboard base(s) everything off of what you are listening to and what you are passionate about, and I am so honored that this year you made the Eras Tour so magical," she continued. "You went and saw the movie, you cared about my re-recordings… I love you so much, I feel like the luckiest person in the world to have you in my corner and caring about the music that I make, so thank you, thank you, thank you, 10 million times."
Country singer Morgan Wallen was the artist with the most wins of the night, taking home 11 awards, while Drake followed him with five wins.
Mariah Carey was honored during the awards show with the Billboard Chart Achievement Award for her holiday classic "All I Want For Christmas Is You."
She also performed the hit during the show.
Other performances of the night included Karol G's medley of "OJOS FERRARI," Bebe Rexha's performance of "I'm Good (Blue)" and "One in a Million," Wallen's performances of "'98 Braves," the Stray Kids' performance of "S-Class" and "LALALALA," and more.
Check out the winners list below.
ARTIST AWARDS
Top Artist
- Taylor Swift
Top New Artist
- Zach Bryan
Top Male Artist
- Morgan Wallen
Top Female Artist
- Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
- Fuerza Regida
Top Billboard 200 Artist
- Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
- Morgan Wallen
Top Hot 100 Songwriter
- Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Producer
- Joey Moi
Top Streaming Songs Artist
- Morgan Wallen
Top Radio Songs Artist
- Taylor Swift
Top Song Sales Artist
- Taylor Swift
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist
- Taylor Swift
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist
- Taylor Swift
Top R&B Artist
- SZA
Top R&B Male Artist
- The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
- SZA
Top R&B Touring Artist
- Beyoncé
Top Rap Artist
- Drake
Top Rap Male Artist
- Drake
Top Rap Female Artist
- Nicki Minaj
Top Rap Touring Artist
- Drake
Top Country Artist
- Morgan Wallen
Top Country Male Artist
- Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist
- Taylor Swift
Top Country Duo/Group
- Zac Brown Band
Top Country Touring Artist
- Morgan Wallen
Top Rock Artist
- Zach Bryan
Top Rock Duo/Group
- Arctic Monkeys
Top Rock Touring Artist
- Coldplay
Top Latin Artist
- Bad Bunny
Top Latin Male Artist
- Bad Bunny
Top Latin Female Artist
- KAROL G
Top Latin Duo/Group
- Fuerza Regida
Top Latin Touring Artist
- KAROL G
Top Global K-Pop Artist
- NewJeans
Top K-Pop Touring Artist
- BLACKPINK
Top Afrobeats Artist
- Burna Boy
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
- Beyoncé
Top Christian Artist
- Lauren Daigle
Top Gospel Artist
- Kanye West
To see the full list, check out billboard.com.