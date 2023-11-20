The 2023 Billboard Music Awards ceremony was packed with big wins and performances from top artists in the industry on Sunday night.

Taylor Swift won 10 awards, including the highly coveted top artist award.

"The fact that you guys have given me 10 Billboard Awards… I'm talking to the fans specifically, none of this happens without you," she said during her acceptance speech.

"Billboard base(s) everything off of what you are listening to and what you are passionate about, and I am so honored that this year you made the Eras Tour so magical," she continued. "You went and saw the movie, you cared about my re-recordings… I love you so much, I feel like the luckiest person in the world to have you in my corner and caring about the music that I make, so thank you, thank you, thank you, 10 million times."

Country singer Morgan Wallen was the artist with the most wins of the night, taking home 11 awards, while Drake followed him with five wins.

Mariah Carey was honored during the awards show with the Billboard Chart Achievement Award for her holiday classic "All I Want For Christmas Is You."

Mariah Carey performs at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards. Christopher Polk for Penske Media/Billboard Music Awards

She also performed the hit during the show.

Other performances of the night included Karol G's medley of "OJOS FERRARI," Bebe Rexha's performance of "I'm Good (Blue)" and "One in a Million," Wallen's performances of "'98 Braves," the Stray Kids' performance of "S-Class" and "LALALALA," and more.

Karol G at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards at Line 204 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Penske Media/Billboard Music Awards

Stray Kids perform at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards. Christopher Polk for Billboard Music Awards

Check out the winners list below.

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist

Zach Bryan

Top Male Artist

Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen performs at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards. Christopher Polk for Billboard Music Awards

Top Female Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

Fuerza Regida

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

Morgan Wallen

Top Hot 100 Songwriter

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Producer

Joey Moi

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Morgan Wallen

Top Radio Songs Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Song Sales Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist

Taylor Swift

Top R &B Artist

SZA

Top R &B Male Artist

The Weeknd

Top R &B Female Artist

SZA

Top R &B Touring Artist

Beyoncé

Top Rap Artist

Drake

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake

Top Rap Female Artist

Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Touring Artist

Drake

Top Country Artist

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Touring Artist

Morgan Wallen

Top Rock Artist

Zach Bryan

Top Rock Duo/Group

Arctic Monkeys

Top Rock Touring Artist

Coldplay

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist

KAROL G

Top Latin Duo/Group

Fuerza Regida

Top Latin Touring Artist

KAROL G

Top Global K-Pop Artist

NewJeans

Top K-Pop Touring Artist

BLACKPINK

Top Afrobeats Artist

Burna Boy

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Beyoncé

Top Christian Artist

Lauren Daigle

Top Gospel Artist

Kanye West

To see the full list, check out billboard.com.