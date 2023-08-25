Danny Trejo is celebrating a huge milestone.

The "From Dusk Till Dawn" and "Spy Kids" actor, 79, took to Instagram earlier this week to share that he is celebrating "55 years clean and sober by the grace of God!"

Sharing a photo decked out in Los Angeles Rams gear -- including a T-shirt, hat and denim jacket embroidered with his last name -- he also offered encouragement for anyone else struggling with addiction.

"I've done this one day at a time, and for anyone out there struggling YOU CAN TOO!" he wrote.

Trejo's friends and fans took to the comments section to celebrate with him, including actresses Jaimie Alexander, Tatum O'Neal and Dot Marie Jones.

"Congrats champ!!!" wrote "Scream" actor David Arquette.

"Amazing 👏👏," commented famed voice actress Tara Strong.