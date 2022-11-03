Every Tuesday, every movie, only $5.

In the latest effort to get movie-goers back into theaters, AMC Theaters announced Thursday that AMC Stub members can enjoy "Discount Tuesday" for all titles at every AMC location in the U.S. from now through Jan. 31, 2023.

The AMC Stubs program is made up of three different tiers that include a paid monthly movie membership, a paid yearly membership and a free-to-join membership -- all of which include the Discount Tuesday perk this holiday season.

The company also said in a press release that, along with a $5 tickets (plus tax), members can enjoy a $5 combo that includes a small popcorn and a 21-ounce ICEE or small Coca-Cola Freestyle beverage on Tuesdays.

"$5 Discount Tuesday at AMC offers significant value to movie-goers in many areas around the country," the company stated. "While a premium experience fee applies for movies in IMAX at AMC, Dolby Cinema at AMC and PRIME at AMC, the base fee for premium experience movies is also $5."

The news comes ahead of AMC Entertainment's quarterly earnings report that is set to be published on Nov. 8. The company reported in August that the theater chain earned $1.17 billion and that revenue was up 162.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic spurred the release of movies onto streaming platforms, in-person movie theaters have been slowly reviving to pre-pandemic levels.