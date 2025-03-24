An "American Idol" contestant brought a personal story to his audition that moved the judges Sunday night.
Freddie McClendon appeared on Sunday's episode of "American Idol" to honor his late father with an original song he wrote about his life.
"I've been writing music since I was about a freshman in high school, but I really started doing it seriously about a year ago, when my dad passed away," McClendon told the show judges.
He explained, "My dad was killed about a year ago in May 2023, and you know, it became a national and statewide news story."
The 2023 death of McClendon's father Kenneth "Davis" McClendon was widely publicized, and in October 2024, a jury convicted William "Bud" Ackerman Jr. of murdering the 46-year-old.
Ackerman was sentenced to 45 years in prison. He is appealing the conviction.
On Sunday's "American Idol" episode, Freddie McClendon called his late father "so much bigger than just the true crime story of the week."
He said he and his father shared a "great relationship" and called him an "absolutely wonderful person"
After sharing his story, McClendon performed a touching song he wrote about his father's life.
The performance left "American Idol" judge Carrie Underwood wiping tears from her face.
"Thank you for bringing that and sharing your heart. And it's so brave of you to decide that you want to choose the narrative," Underwood said.
Fellow judge Luke Bryan chimed in, "You got, like, a really honest approach at this thing. It's like a little modern-day Paul Simon or something."
"Idol" judge Lionel Richie added, "You were able to translate that emotion, that feeling, and to the point where you move people."
After welcoming McClendon's family into the audition room, the judges sent him on to the next round in Hollywood.
"Dad, we're going to Hollywood," McClendon said.