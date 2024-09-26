Ana de Armas and Keanu Reeves star in action-packed trailer for 'John Wick' spin-off 'Ballerina'
An action-packed trailer for the "John Wick" spinoff film "From the World of John Wick: Ballerina" has officially arrived.
The trailer starring Ana de Armas dancing as a ballerina, fighting, and shooting, dropped on Thursday on Lionsgate Movies Youtube and socials.
The film will take place during the same events as "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum," which hit theaters in 2019, and follow "Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas) who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma," according to a brief synopsis. "Ballerina" hits theaters on June 6, 2025.
In the trailer, the assassin in training is seen fighting opponents in martial arts gyms, taking target practice with pistols and checking in to the famous Continental hotel, the assassin hangout frequented by John Wick, played by Keanu Reeves.
The trailer builds to the final shot, showing a brief exchange between the young assassin and the Keanu Reeves, who stars as legendary assassin John Wick in the series of films.
"How do I start doing what you do?" de Armas character asks. "Looks like you already have," Reeves' character replies.
Along with de Armas and Reeves, the film stars a cast of Gabriel Byrne, Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus and Ian McShane.