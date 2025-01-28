Dannielynn Birkhead is living her best life meeting Hugh Jackman.
After receiving front-row tickets to the actor's "From New York, With Love" concert series -- and a nearly life-sized cardboard cutout of him -- for Christmas, the 18-year-old got to meet Jackman himself outside of Radio City Music Hall.
"After singing, dancing for hours and even jump roping, he found the time to greet his fans outside in the freezing New York cold!" the teen's dad, Larry Birkhead, wrote in the Jan. 26 Instagram post. "Dannielynn was one of those fans that got an autograph and a hug."
The video shows the two sharing a hug and Jackman even telling Dannielynn Birkhead he could see her when he was singing a song from "The Greatest Showman," with Larry Birkhead saying he complimented her "enthusiasm."
"She was extremely excited and a bit in disbelief, when she got to actually meet him after all," Larry Birkhead continued. "Thanks Hugh for your kindness and making dreams come true!"
In a post from Dec. 27, Larry Birkhead shared how he had gotten front-row tickets to Jackman's show -- which features songs from the actor's most iconic roles, including "The Boy From Oz," "The Greatest Showman" and "The Music Man" plus other surprises -- and the cardboard cutout for his daughter's Christmas gift.
"I'm just a Dad making dreams come true one day at a time," he wrote. "Not sure what we are going to do with this cutout now?? Scratch that, it's already in her room!"
Dannielynn Birkhead is the only daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith, who died in February 2007 at the age of 39.