"Doctor Odyssey" will see several new faces in this week's episode, and among them are the daughters of two legendary stars.
Onboard the Odyssey cruise ship this week for its "Spring Break" episode are Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe and Michael Jackson's daughter Paris Jackson.
Also starring in the episode are Kathryn Newton and Charlotte Lawrence.
The quartet didn't say much about what happens in the new episode, but Newton, who plays the character Hannah, said in a TikTok video that her character is "on a mission, and she's gonna defend you in the court of law if she passes her LSAT and if she makes it out of this cruise alive."
Jackson also shared a TikTok video from the set of the show, saying that she plays the character Nessa, one of the "vixen girls."
Lawrence, in a separate video, said she plays Victoria in the new show and shared her excitement.
"I'm one of three best friends on spring break, and s--- hits the fan," she said. "And that's all I'll tell you about it, but tune in."
Several photos of the stars were released ahead of the episode, with Phillippe in a pink bikini top, which appeared to be a nod to her mom's iconic "Legally Blonde" character, Elle Woods.
A description for this week's episode reads, "Spring break hits The Odyssey as three college 'vixens' set their sights on Max. Meanwhile, Tristan faces his drinking problem while other passengers' struggles keep the medical team on their toes."
See a clip for the new episode here.
"Doctor Odyssey," created by Ryan Murphy, premiered in September 2024.
It follows The Odyssey's new onboard doctor, Dr. Max Bankman (Joshua Jackson) and his staff, who are always "all-hands-on-deck" when it comes to navigating "unique medical crises and each other, miles from shore."
The series also stars Phillipa Soo, Don Johnson and Sean Teale.
New episodes air Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and are available to stream on Hulu.
Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News and "Good Morning America."