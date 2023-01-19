Former "Bachelorette" star DeAnna Pappas announced Thursday she and husband Stephen Stagliano are splitting after 11 years of marriage.

"It is with immense sadness, Stephen & I have decided to end our relationship as a couple," Pappas shared in a statement posted to Instagram. "We have been working hard for a long time-both as a married couple & as individuals-&have come to the conclusion to remain separate."

"We remain loving parents to our beautiful children, Addison & Austin, & will continue to raise them together with love & faith," the statement continued. "We ask you to respect our privacy during this difficult time as we navigate the new normal."

Pappas' statement ended with thanks to the couple's family and friends for their "endless support & many, many prayers during what has become the most difficult time of our lives."

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images, FILE Deanna Pappas Stagliano and Stephen Stagliano attend the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center's "Eternal Beauty" celebration, Sep. 26, 2019 in Los Angeles.

Pappas first appeared on the 11th season of "The Bachelor," starring Brad Womack, and was later named the lead for the fourth season of "The Bachelorette."

As the Bachelorette, Pappas ultimately chose contestant Jesse Csincsak over eventual "Bachelor" star Jason Mesnick, but things didn't work out between the couple.