John Ashton, the actor most famous for his role as John Taggart in the "Beverly Hills Cop" film series, has died at 76, according to an obituary provided by a representative for Ashton.
According to the announcement, Ashton "passed away peacefully" in Fort Collins, Colorado, on Sept. 26.
"It was his work as an actor/entertainer in theater, film and television where his skill and dedication were most clearly demonstrated. John devoted his career to honing his craft and bringing characters to life on the screen. His presence will be greatly missed," according to the statement.
Ashton's career spanned over four decades and, along with playing Taggart, included roles such as Marvin Dorfler in "Midnight Run" alongside Robert De Niro, as well as a role in "Little Big League" in 1994. His obituary notes other notable films such as "Some Kind of Wonderful," "She's Having a Baby," "Gone Baby Gone," "Once Upon A River," "Uncle John" and "All Happy Families." He also appeared in 2024's "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F."
People will remember Ashton's role "Beverly Hills Cop" starring alongside Eddie Murphy in his adventures investigating crimes in Beverly Hills, California.
Ashton's obituary also notes that he was an avid golfer.
He is survived by his "lovely wife, Robin Hoye, with whom he has spent the past 24 years," the obituary notes.
"John's children, Michelle Ashton, Michael Thomas Ashton and step-children, Courtney Donovan, Lindsay (Brandon) Curcio and Ashley Hoye (Ryan Roby) were his pride and joy. His grandson, Henry, held a cherished place in his heart. He supported them in their endeavors and spoke of them with immense love and pride," the obituary adds.
He will also leave behind three siblings along with other extended family.
"John leaves behind a legacy of love, dedication, and service. His memory will forever be treasured by his wife, children, grandchildren, as well as his brother, sisters, his extended family and all who loved him. John's impact on the world will be remembered and celebrated for generations to come," the obituary concluded.