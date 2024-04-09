While Bill Murray is known for busting ghosts, his son, Luke Murray, is making a name busting through March Madness brackets.

Bill Murray joined his son, Luke Murray, a University of Connecticut assistant basketball coach for the men's team, on the court Monday following UConn’s 75-60 win over Purdue to win the school’s second-straight NCAA tournament championship win.

In the video shared by NCAA March Madness on X, Bill Murray can be seen holding his son as Luke Murray grabs his dad’s shoulders in celebration. Confetti is strewn across the floor of State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where the game was held.

According to UConn Basketball’s team website, Luke Murray has been with the program for two years, playing a role in both of the team’s recent championship runs.

Last year, Luke Murray posted a photo of him and his father standing side-by-side celebrating an NCAA tournament win along with photos of his children playing in the confetti.

Murray is also the father to five other children.