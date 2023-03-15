Conservationist and TV personality Bindi Irwin is "healing" after undergoing surgery for endometriosis and thanking fans for their support along the way.

"I have spent the week reading your kind words and stories of strength through your own experiences with endometriosis," she wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday, alongside a photo of her holding a bouquet of roses. "Thank you with all my heart for sharing."

Irwin continued, "I can finally see a new me on the journey towards better health. I can't wait to be able to focus all my energy on our family and the conservation work we are so passionate about."

The "Dancing with the Stars" alum signed off her post by writing, "Sending my love and light your way."

Last week, Irwin shared a lengthy Instagram caption in which she revealed she had recently undergone surgery to treat endometriosis, saying she'd "struggled with insurmountable fatigue, pain & nausea" for 10 years while trying to "remain a positive person & hide the pain."

"Every part of my life was getting torn apart because of the pain," she said. "To cut a long story short, they found 37 lesions, some very deep and difficult to remove, and a chocolate cyst."

Irwin, who said doctors initially told her the pain she had been experiencing "was simply something you deal with as a woman," said she shared her story as a way to fight the stigma surrounding the condition.