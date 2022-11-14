WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has been wowing critics and moviegoers ever since it debuted in U.S. theaters on Nov. 11.

The film, a sequel to 2018's massively popular "Black Panther," was highly anticipated due to audiences keen to see how it would deal with the tragic death of star Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 after a private, years-long battle with colon cancer.

Boseman played T'Challa, the king of Wakanda and the country's fierce protector, the titular Black Panther.

As with every Marvel movie, fans are curious to know if there are any scenes that would require them to stay put in their seats for part -- or all -- of the credits as they crawl up the screen. The answer here is yes.

Even though you just sat through a film that is two hours and 41 minutes long and you likely require a much-needed bathroom break, don't get up just yet. Continue snacking on your popcorn, because there is one mid-credits scene.

The good news, however, is producer Nate Moore confirmed there is no post-credits scene that would require you to sit until the credits have completed. Moore told Collider "the subject matter of the film was such that it didn't feel appropriate to have, then, a stinger."

Breaking down the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" mid-credits scene

In the final few moments of the film, Shuri (Letitia Wright) shows up in Haiti to stay with Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) following her battle with Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and the Talokans. After denying her emotions for the entire film, she is ready to mourn not just the loss of her brother T'Challa, but the loss of their mother, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), who died during a battle between the Talokans and Wakandans.

Like Ramonda did earlier when she burned her funeral garb to represent the end of the mourning period for T'Challa -- something Shuri refused to do at the time -- she finally completes this symbolic act. As she sits alone on the beach, scenes from the first movie of Shuri and T'Challa flash across the screen as the tech genius princess sheds tears for those she has lost.

At this point, Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" begins to play as the credits start to roll.

Part of the way through, however, we're back on the beach with Shuri -- except now Nakia is approaching from behind and brings with her another person: a young boy she introduces as Toussaint.

Nakia then reveals that this is her and T'Challa's child, whom they decided to hide away from the world and all the pressures he would face if everyone knew who his parents were. We then find out that the child's true name isn't Toussaint, it's actually T'Challa.

Providing a source of relief to Shuri, Nakia also reveals that Ramonda was able to meet her grandchild before she died.

This is clearly a bittersweet moment for Shuri. Though her brother and mother have gone to be with their ancestors, she can now forge a new bond with her nephew and help guide him through life.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is now in theaters.