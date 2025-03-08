Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick and more stars hit the carpet at the 2025 South by Southwest Film Festival.
At the festival's premiere of the highly anticipated film, "Another Simple Favor," Lively and Kendrick greeted fans before heading into the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas.
Lively was all smiles as she posed for photos with fans in a pink dress.
Kendrick also hit the carpet in a strapless black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline.
Their "Simple Favor" co-stars Henry Golding and Michele Morrone were also in attendance.
While speaking to CBS Austin, Golding said he hadn't seen the film with an audience yet.
"This is something that has a huge audience participation, like the 'Oohs' and the 'aahs," he said. "There's gonna be a lot of it. So I'm really excited."
Director Paul Feig also told Variety Magazine that he loved working with Lively.
"She's the most amazing collaborator so smart," he said. "She and Anna are just two of the smartest actors I've ever worked with, who like to get in there. Every movie star has opinions about what they're doing. I have not worked with one who doesn't want to get in there and work on stuff and make it better with me and that's our process. I love that Blake works that way, I love Anna works that way and it's the only way to work."
"Another Simple Favor" is the sequel to Feig's 2018 film, "A Simple Favor," which revolves around two women: Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Lively), and how their friendship went awry when Emily seemingly disappears, and Stephanie discovers her dark past.
According to a synopsis for the sequel, the duo will "reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily's extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman."
"Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square," the synopsis continues.
The premiere for "Another Simple Favor" was Lively's first premiere since last summer's "It Ends With Us" press tour. Since then, Lively has been involved in a legal battle with her "It Ends With Us" co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.
"Another Simple Favor" will stream on Prime Video on May 1.