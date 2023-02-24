Brad Paisley has dropped the first song off his forthcoming album "Son of the Mountains" and it features a very special guest: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Paisley released the song, titled "Same Here," on Friday, Feb. 24, marking the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The song's lyrics bridge the perceived divide that can exist within countries and cultures.

Paisley sings, "However you talk, whatever you think / From the songs that you sing to the drink that you drink / If you miss your mama and worry 'bout your babies / And love each other like crazy / And want someone to share your hopes and fears / Same here."

AP Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appears in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sept. 8, 2022, left, and country singer Brad Paisley attends a ceremony honoring Carrie Underwood with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Sept. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles.

Zelenskyy appears nearly three minutes into the song, with Paisley summoning him by singing about his friend who "seems like a million miles away" and who has "a bunch of dreams for his country he holds so dear."

"We speak different languages in our life, yes, but I think we appreciate the same things: children, freedom, our flag, our soldiers, our people -- the biggest treasure we have -- and friends," Zelenskyy says. "And we are proud of our army, who defends our freedom and will defend our lives."

"We're fighting for our children, our parents, to defend our houses and families," Zelenskyy says to close out the song. "There is no difference between our countries in such values. That is very important to see that they are really -- in many, in many things -- really the same."

In a press release, Paisley said "Same Here" touches on the theme of freedom, which he called "our most precious gift as Americans."

"The song is grounded in observing life in the United States, then to people from other countries who speak different languages and to one across the ocean that's at war," he explained. "We start to realize how similar we all are."

"They are longing for what we as Americans have already. It's heartbreaking watching this struggle in modern time for freedom and democracy and the ability to just simply be who they want to be in peace," Paisley continued. "And this song is something that I hope resonates not only with my fans and people in America, but people anywhere that feel a similar desire to be free and safe and happy. Because I really do believe that as human beings when you take away the banners that determine what country we all live in, we all want the same things."