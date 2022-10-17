Brian Austin Green is celebrating two years with girlfriend Sharna Burgess.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum, 49, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet message for the "Dancing with the Stars" pro and some adorable family photos.

"October 16th 2 years ago was a day like any other day, but I made plans to meet someone new for coffee," he began, harkening back to their first date. "My god am I thankful every single day for that."

"You are a light in my life, our kids lives, and the most amazing person I have ever met," Green continued. "The life that we have created and continue to create is better than anything I ever thought was possible."

Burgess, 37, replied to the post in the comments section, writing, "I love you baby, this is so beautiful ... 2 years ago all my dreams came true, I just didn’t know it yet. Now I do."

Along with Green and Burgess, the photos show them together with the actor's three children he shares with ex-wife Megan Fox -- Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6. Also pictured is Zane, the child he and the professional dancer welcomed in June.