Brooke Shields is sharing a sentiment felt by many parents across the country dropping their kids off at college.
The "Pretty Baby" star broke down in tears in an Instagram video shared Monday after dropping off the youngest of her two daughters for her freshman year of college.
"OK, so I sat here a year ago, and I watched my big girl leave -- and I'm back on this porch, and I am now officially an empty nester," Shields says in the video, adding that her two daughters are currently enrolled at the same school. "They're together at least, but it's really not -- it's not easy for the moms."
She continued, "I mean, it's just so weird. It's so weird that she's not here."
Shields described the difficulty of leaving her daughters at college, saying, "It was really hard, and then she started crying, and then I really started crying, and then I cried a good portion of the ride home."
"I'm an empty nester. Wow," she said.
Shields and her husband Chris Henchy are the parents of Rowan Henchy, who entered college in 2021, and Grier Henchy, who is starting her freshman year.
When Rowan Henchy went to college, Shields also opened up on Instagram about the difficulty of one of her children leaving the nest.
"My unique and extraordinary baby girl spreading her wings. I love you so. We are so proud of you," Shields wrote in a 2021 Instagram post. "This was the saddest drive away from anywhere I've ever had to make. But my baby is BEGINNING one of the most important adventures of her life to date…NOW!"
Shields received support on her latest Instagram post from other parents who have experienced the same thing.
"It's definitely not easy for the moms. I call it proudache -- it's where you're proud and have heartache all at the same time. You've got this and so do they," wrote one commenter.
"I'd like to say it gets better…it just becomes different. It's hard. But the joy you experience when they come home is priceless!" wrote another commenter. "The new things to celebrate are abundant. Hugs to you momma, hugs to you!"