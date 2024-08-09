Joanna Gaines is a mom of five, who, like many parents across the country at the moment, is sending a child off to college.
For those parents coping with the change of season, Gaines shared a message of support, writing on Instagram on Thursday, "Lots of love to all the parents sending their kids off to school this season 🤍."
Along with the message, the Magnolia co-founder shared a photo of herself hugging her eldest son Drake, who she said is returning for his second year of college this fall.
"Saying goodbye doesn't get easier," Gaines added in the caption.
The "Fixer Upper" star was supported by fellow parents in the comments of her post, with one writing, "The sunglasses are a pro mom move. Letting go is so hard."
"My oldest daughter is 54 years old and to this day l still remember the day she left for university," wrote another commenter.
Drake is the eldest of the five kids Gaines shares with her husband and fellow Magnolia co-founder Chip Gaines.
In 2022, Joanna Gaines penned a heartfelt essay for her magazine, Magnolia Journal, about preparing to send her son to college.
"In the grand scheme of heartbreaking things, this one comes with a lot of gratitude and excitement. But still, my first child is moving away, and our family dynamic will change because of it, and that can feel like a loss of its own," she wrote. "I catch glimpses now of what that life will look like and wonder if -- or how many times -- that might bring me to the floor."
She continued, "What we learn is that life is not about holding out only for the days of brightest possibility. It’s not only about finding ourselves a crisp new page. Sometimes, in order to move forward, we have to surrender ourselves to the promise of growth that follows the fall. Easier said than done, yes -- one thousand times yes."
Last year, Gaines spoke to People magazine about the perspective it has given her having one child in college with four more at home, including her youngest son Crew, who was 5 years old at the time.
"I think the greatest gift of having a kid go off to college and having a 5-year-old ... is kind of that perspective of it's not here forever," she said. "Don't take it for granted, and cherish these moments. And that's what this 5-year-old is teaching me."