Carly Pearce is serving up a superstar-sized duet as her next single.
The new track is titled "We Don't Fight Anymore" and will feature award-winning country star Chris Stapleton.
In an Instagram post, Pearce explained why she feels the track will be relatable to many. "This song embodies a place that I think, if we are honest with ourselves, we've all felt at some point in a relationship," she wrote. "The distance that feels heartbreaking, yet you're also indifferent."
She went on to say that the track "feels too important not to share."
In an additional statement, Pearce, who penned the song with Shane McAnally and Pete Good, shared how she hopes the song will touch her listeners.
- 1
- 2
- 3
"I've always wanted to write music that makes people feel something – whether that is feeling seen, less alone, happy or even uncomfortable," she said in the statement.
"'We Don't Fight Anymore' felt like I was writing one of those stories that, whether or not we want to include it in our social media highlight reel, we've either been there or are living there right now," her statement continued.
She said featuring Stapleton on the track was "a dream come true" and said he "unlocked an element to the story that I didn't even know it needed."
"We Don't Fight Anymore" will be available everywhere on June 16.