Carrie Underwood is teaming up with rock band Papa Roach for a meaningful new duet of the band's hit song, "Leave a Light On (Talk Away the Dark)."
Recorded in Nashville, the release aims to raise suicide prevention and mental health awareness.
"We were humbled that Carrie was open to our mission, and hearing the power of Carrie's voice in that recording session we were blown away," Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix said in a press release about the new collaboration. "Not only is her vocal ability unequaled, but the impact of her voice brings a new meaning to our cause and will help people all over the globe."
"It's an honor to have a 'Rock Star' bring life to this track with us," added Shadix, who shared behind the scenes photos on Instagram of them working in the studio together on the song.
Underwood added in a statement, "I'm such a huge fan of [frontman] Jacoby [Shaddix] and Papa Roach and was honored to be invited to record 'Leave A Light On' with them. It's a beautiful song and the message behind it and the band's mission to shine a light on suicide prevention and mental health awareness has never been more important."
Papa Roach released "Leave A Light On" in 2022 and it appeared on their album "Ego Trip." It was renamed to "Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)," according to the press release, as part of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's "Talk Away The Dark" campaign in 2023, which aimed to "prompt direct conversations about suicide in order to save lives," the organization says on its website.
The band pledged a "perpetual royalty from the song's use, in any manner to the AFSP, continuing their mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide," according to this week's press release. Since then, the band has raised over $250,000 for the organization.
Underwood and Papa Roach will also donate royalties from their new collaboration to the organization.
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention CEO Bob Gebbia said in a statement that he is "incredibly grateful to Papa Roach and Carrie Underwood for their commitment to providing those struggling with their mental health information and resources that can help."
Underwood and Papa Roach's version of "Leave a Light On (Talk Away The Dark)" will arrive Friday, Aug. 2.
If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. You can reach Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 (U.S.) or 877-330-6366 (Canada) and The Trevor Project at 866-488-7386.